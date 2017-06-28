Namibia's anti-graft agency is still investigating cases of alleged corruption in the Namibia Tourism Board's procurement system, three years after the case has been reported.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)'s spokesperson, Albert Mbanga, confirmed the investigation last Friday.

He said they have been investigating the NTB since 2014 concerning the procurement of marketing DVDs, the new management information system, and other matters.

When asked why the investigations were taking so long, Mbanga said they are ongoing, and that a press release would be issued once they have been completed.

Sources close to The Namibian stated that malpractices at the NTB included notable names of some employees, who have since left the company.

One such name is that of former NTB spokesperson Maggy Mbako, who was allegedly involved with ST Trading's boss Stanley Thomas when he got the contract for the procurement of staff diaries, for which she was allegedly responsible.

Mbako said she has not been aware of any such allegations linked to her, and referred The Namibian to her former employer.

Similarly, another former employee of the NTB, Klemens /Awarab allegedly had NTB's marketing DVDs procured at highly inflated prices, while the entity's new management information system's costs had risen from the original N$4 million to N$11 million during the implementation phase.

The management information system was carried out by Syntex Technology, whose managing director, Robert Gatonye, said he had not yet received any communication from the ACC.

"We are not aware of any such investigation. But as far as I am aware, the NTB is still using that system which we implemented," said Gatonye, adding that he would be more than happy to respond to any query from the ACC.

NTB board chairperson Paul Brinkmann said the previous board had ordered that the ACC should investigate the company.

"The request for the ACC to investigate was as a result of complaints which were already laid with the ACC, so they decided that they should go ahead and investigate. The board is meeting this week Wednesday [today], so it's one of the things to look at," he stated.

Brinkmann added that they also launched an investigation into their procurement system through the use of an internal auditor at the environment and tourism ministry.

According to him, the auditors did not really come back with anything. "I cannot say there was wrongdoing, and I cannot also say there was no wrongdoing."

NTB's chief executive, Digu Naobeb, said he is not aware of the investigation, nor has he been approached by the ACC yet.

"Neither were these raised, if they are truthful, through the NTB's internal structures for us to conduct investigations so as to take remedial action. Thus, I am unable to comment," he responded.