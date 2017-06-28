28 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Spain Deports 23 Over Drug, Immigration Offences

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — No fewer than 23 Nigerians were yesterday repatriated from Spain, five days after the deportation of 34 other Nigerians from six European countries.

The 23 deportees who arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos, about 6.40am, according to authorities at the airport, were sent back for immigration and drug related offences.

The deportees, comprising 21 males and two females, were handed over to various agencies of government on ground to receive them.

The agencies that received them included the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Police, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, said nine of the suspects who were deported for drug-related offences were handed over to the NDLEA while two others who were deported for criminal offences, were handed over to the police for further investigation.

Alabi said the remaining 12 deportees, who allegedly committed immigration-related offences, were profiled and allowed to go to their respective destinations.

Last Thursday, 34 Nigerians were extradited from six European countries: Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary.

