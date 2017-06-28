Namibia: Goals Galore in Netball, As Rugby Ends in Stalemate

Otjiwarongo and Etosha Secondary Schools locked horns in a one-sided netball match at Otjiwarongo, with the hosts dispatching the visitors by 42 baskets to 7.

The hosts took an early lead as the visitors struggled to keep up with the high tempo of the match that saw the hosts' accurate goal shooter Katjizirua Maharero rattling the hoop at will from all sorts of awkward angles to claim the prestigious player of the match award.

FNB Namibia's Sponsorship Manager Gordon Pokolo was over the moon after watching the gruelling encounter between Tsumeb and Windhoek Afrikaans Privatskool (WAP).

The latter's 8th man Bernhardt Wessels crossed the whitewash in the late stages of an otherwise entertaining match to ensure his side walked away with the lion's share of the spoils.

In the final 10 minutes, the scoreboard stood at 16:9 in favour of Tsumeb but WAP narrowed the deficit via a try to move within two points.

As fate would dictate, the resultant conversion forced the tie into stalemate (16-16). As a good gesture, hosts Tsumeb Gymnasium surrendered the gold medals to their visitors in a display of great sportsmanship.

More matches to be played this week include rugby action between Dr Lemmer and MK Gertze schools on 30 June while WHS and Elnatan confront each other on 1 July.

"We are looking forward to more great action on and off the field," concluded an excited Pokolo.