Liberia: CDC Rep. Aspirant Takes Issue With Sen. Teahjay

The newly chosen representative aspirant of Montserrado County District # 16 for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Dixon Wlawlee Seboe, has reacted to Sinoe County Senator J. Milton Teahjay's statement that the "CDC of Sen. George Weah will not win the Borough of New Kru Town," and that if it happens, "it would be over my dead body."

Mr. Seboe said Senator Teahjay is gambling his life for the Unity Party (UP) in what he called "an unrealistic statement."

The CDC representative aspirant told the Daily Observer on Sunday that the Senator's remarks "are completely out of order because the CDC will definitely win the Borough of New Kru Town in the October 10 elections, just as in past elections."

It may be recalled that during an evening radio show on the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), the UP executive member stated that the ruling Unity Party will win the Borough of New Kru Town in the ensuing elections. He said the CDC, that won the borough in the past three elections, would not succeed as long as he is alive.

Some political commentators indicated that the Sinoe County Senator is known for his frivolous political remarks, and cited what he said in 2005 that, "Hair should grow in my palm if Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of the UP wins the elections." Madam Sirleaf won the elections and Sen. Teahjay, without a strand of hair in his palm, dismissed the matter as "mere political talk".

Last Friday, June 16, delegates from Montserrado County District # 16 voted for Dixon W. Seboe to replace Rep. Dr. Edward Forh, who sought what was described as a hat-trick (3rd term) in the CDC legislative primaries.

Mr. Seboe graduated from the University of Liberia (UL) (Cum Laude) in Mathematics, earned an MBA from the Colorado State University in the United States, and another MBA in Finance from the Cuttington University. He also holds a Graduate Certificate in Project Appraisal and Risk Management from Duke University, USA.

He currently works as the Senior Manager for Compliance for MTN Liberia and MTN Guinea Bissau. He previously served as Customs Commissioner at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

"Our focus will be on education and health because by educating the young people and giving them the necessary skills, we will empower them. We believe that education can transform this country and there's a need to educate our people, especially those who have the energy and are ready to learn," Seboe said.