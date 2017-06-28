Nigeria: No Hidding Places for Kidnappers, Rustlers, Others - IGP

Minna — Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Kpotu Idris said security agents are more than ready to confront criminal elements in the society.

In an interview with journalists after his visit to the Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Tuesday in Minna, the IG said the Police are better equipped and motivated to combating crime in collaboration with other security agencies.

He said the successes recorded by the police in combating crime so far were as a result of new innovations such as community policing by the management.

He said beyond arrest of suspects, the police has also intensified efforts in the prosecution of suspects in court.

On the spate of kidnapping across the country, the IG said the tactical team is working round the clock to stem the tide, adding that the effort is already yielding result with arrests of high profile kidnappers recently.

He said the citizens have serious role to play in combating crime. "Security is everybody's business - both the police and the citizens. The kidnappers live among the people.

" What is obvious is that we cannot have policemen on every soil and that is why we always say that security is everybody's business. Those communities around where kidnapping take place, if you suspect anybody, report to police because we have our presence in every local government of this country and they are ready to do their work."

He urged community and religious leaders to rise to their responsibilities, stressing that everybody has a role to play.

On other security measures put in place to tackle security threats, the IG said the Force is widening the scope of providing the security structures in various commands to be able to effectively tackle security challenges.

He however the Force requires funding, equipment and manpower to effectively combat crime.