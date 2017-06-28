Kenya: 4 Pupils Among Victims of Lamu Ied Attack

Nairobi — Four school children are among eight people killed in a roadside bomb attack that occurred in Kiunga, Lamu on Tuesday.

The other four are police officers who were escorting the school children to Kiunga from Mararani.

"We have eight fatalities of four children and four police officers," a senior police officer told Capital FM News from Lamu.

He said the children were part of a group that had travelled home for Idd Ul Fitr celebrations held on Monday.

"The attack occurred when the police lorry hit an IED," another police officer said: "We have several others in hospital with injuries."

It is the latest attack of a similar nature blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists who have often targeted security forces at the towns near the Kenya-Somalia border.