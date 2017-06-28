27 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 4 Pupils Among Victims of Lamu Ied Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Four school children are among eight people killed in a roadside bomb attack that occurred in Kiunga, Lamu on Tuesday.

The other four are police officers who were escorting the school children to Kiunga from Mararani.

"We have eight fatalities of four children and four police officers," a senior police officer told Capital FM News from Lamu.

He said the children were part of a group that had travelled home for Idd Ul Fitr celebrations held on Monday.

"The attack occurred when the police lorry hit an IED," another police officer said: "We have several others in hospital with injuries."

It is the latest attack of a similar nature blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists who have often targeted security forces at the towns near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.