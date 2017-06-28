Liberia: Ministry of Internal Affairs, Stakeholders Hold Meeting to Decongest Monrovia

Monrovia — Deputy Minister of Urban Affairs at Internal Affairs says Monrovia is too overcrowded and must be decongested.

Mr. Stephen Neufville said there is a need for massive and robust education and awareness on the advantages of vertical construction against the present mindset and urban consumer preference for horizontal.

He spoke at a roundtable discussion on densification versus decongestion of Monrovia City .

Neufville added that land use and zoning is a challenge to the government and has to be tackled by regulatory authorities.

"This technical dialogue is germane to the very heart of the mandate and operations of my department because there is overwhelming public debate that Monrovia is too packed/ overcrowded and therefore needed to be done with the most suggestion being decongestion," Neufville said.

According to the 2008 census, the population density of the greater Monrovia District is 1,514 per square mile.

Monrovia is the smallest human settlement land area but the largest urban center of the country because it is the national capital land experiences the highest urban migration.

Neufville stated that "the urban growth situation of Monrovia is haphazardly compounded by the land use classification of the land mass that reveal that the built-up areas is 60%, vacant private lands/ open public space is 19% and water bodies that include mangrove swamps/ wetlands is 21%."

The project officer, National Housing Authority Es- Samir Bropleh said the implementation of the project is a priority.

He added that the NHA is prepared to work and collaborate with regulatory agencies to improve the lives of slum dwellers.

Bropleh named coding and zoning as challenges in getting the work done.

Habitat for Humanity representative Matthew Ndote said finding areas to relocate, cost, economic implication, addressing livelihood must be prioritized prior to the decongestion.

He reaffirmed his NGOs commitment in collaborating with local government in decongesting Monrovia.

Meanwhile, Senior Urban Specialist of cities Alliance Omar Siddique said it was a request from the Government of Liberia specifically Monrovia City Mayor Clara Doe Mvogo.

He added that the beneficiaries of the project is slum dwellers, and data will be taken also.

"We will work with community members, and data processing will be done at the same time community upgrading funding will be given," Siddique.

The discussion brought together members of Ministry of Internal Affairs, Cities Alliance, habitat and National Housing Authority, Land Authority, Liberia Water and Sewer, Liberia Electricity Corporation, and Ministry of Finance.