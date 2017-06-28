Liberia: Associate Justice Admonishes Public Defenders to Render Adequate Representation

Monrovia — Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Sie-Nyene Youh has asked Public Defenders who represent indigent defendants to provide adequate representation.

Serving as keynote speaker of the second induction ceremony of the newly elected officers of the National Association of Public Defenders NAPDOL) over the weekend at the Temple of Justice, Associate Justice Youh said it behooves the public defender to safeguard the rights and interests of the defendant.

The Associate Justice stated that defendants look up to the public defenders to protect their interests and charged that public defenders should be up to the task in the representation of defendants and should not be incompetent.

Said Associate Justice Youh: "It is my hope that a member of this leadership should not be incompetent in the discharge of his or her duties."

The public defenders' new leadership inducted into office includes Atty. Edwina Edjerah Barchue, President, Atty. Jerome Pour Vice President, Atty. Rachael Doubah Secretary General and Atty. Jallah Zumo Treasurer.

The outgoing President of NAPDOL, Cllr. Joseph Debblay thanked his colleagues for the support accorded him at the time he served the association and asked that similar support be given to the incoming leadership.

"As we leave today we recognize the contribution of our partners to the public defenders but we want to say that there are still challenges as many of our colleagues in several counties are without vehicles and this time of the year the roads are cut off," said Debbley.

The President of NAPDOL, Atty. Barchue called on her colleagues to be ready at all times to serve the people by providing them the necessary legal representation required from them.

She thanked her colleagues for her preferment as the first female President of the Association of Public Defenders which has been dominated by men.

Atty. Barchue extended thanks and appreciation to the Chief Justice Francis Korkpor and the Associate Justices for level of support given to the public defenders since its formation in 2009 barely eight years ago.

"The public defenders under my watch will be a noble one to compete with the prosecution as we also intend to embark on a public awareness across the country for the people to know the work of the public defenders," said Barchue.

Montserrado County Attorney Cllr. Daku Mulbah who also spoke at the program congratulated the new leadership of NAPDOL and claimed that as chief prosecutor he looks forward to seeing strong public defenders who will put out a strong force against the prosecution.

"I wish to congratulate you but let me say that we will look forward to seeing strong public defenders that will be competing with the prosecution," said Cllr. Daku Mulbah.

The newly-elected NAPDOL officials were inducted into office by Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh who deputized for Chief Justice Francis Korkpor.