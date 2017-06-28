Liberia: President Sirleaf Arrives in Dallas for Megafest

Dallas — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has arrived in Dallas,Texas,USA, on Monday, June 26 as special guest at the 2017 Megafest; the world's largest family-friendly festival hosted by The Potter's House scheduled for June 28-July 1, 2017.

A dispatch from the U.S. said President Sirleaf and delegation were received upon arrival at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport by a high-level delegation from the Potter's House and the office of the Mayor of the City of Dallas, as well as officials from the Embassy of Liberia, led by Hon. Jeff Gongoer Dowana, Charge' d'Affaires at the Embassy of Liberia in Washington, D.C.

The Liberian Leader began her activities on Tuesday, June 27, with a working lunch with Mr. Derrick Williams, Executive Vice President of the T.D. Jakes Films and Entertainment Division of the T.D. Jakes Enterprises.

Shortly following the meeting, Mayor Mike Rawlings of the City of Dallas paid a courtesy call on President Sirleaf at her hotel. Mayor Rawlings, on behalf of the City of Dallas, said he was very delighted to welcome President Sirleaf, who he described as a great role model on the world stage.

Mayor Rawlings lauded President Sirleaf's leadership of Liberia through challenges, including the Ebola epidemic, during which the President reached out to him after a Liberian with the disease died in Dallas while a nurse treating that patient also contracted the disease.

Mayor Rawlings noted that Dallas, which is the fourth largest market in the United States, looks forward to establishing strong ties with Liberia in economic and other areas.

For her part, President Sirleaf thanked Mayor Rawlings and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for their constructive engagement and support during the Ebola crisis, and also indicated that Liberia looks forward to closer ties and partnership with the City of Dallas.

Later on Tuesday, President Sirleaf and her delegation visited the Potter's House, where they were given a tour and briefing of the Ministry's impressive state-of-the art facilities by Potter's House administrators.

Following the tour, President Sirleaf and her delegation attended a dinner at the residence of Bishop and First Lady T.D. Jakes.

The Megafest, which will feature an all-star line-up of speakers and performers from around the world, is scheduled to begin with the "Women's Economic Empowerment Breakfast on Wednesday to be attended by state and local officials.

President Sirleaf is accompanied by the Rev. Sando Townsend, Religious Advisor to the President; Rev. Decontee Johnson, Associate Pastor, United Methodist Church; and Rev. Foday Karpeh, Senior Pastor, Life Center Church.