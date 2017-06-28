Nigeria: Lagos Ethnic Communities Restate Commitment to One Nigeria

Lagos — Hausa, Ibo and Yoruba communities in Lagos State on Tuesday declared their commitment to a united Nigeria, saying the unity of the country is not negotiable.

The ethnic communities in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state spoke during a lecture and award programme organised by the Chieftaincy Council of Hausa Community in the local government.

Convener of the programme, Alhaji Ahmed Keraja said the event was put together to foster unity and peace among all ethnic communities in the local government and by extension Lagos.

Alimosho is the largest local government in Lagos.

Keraja called on ethnic communities in the country to emulate the move and make a vow to foster unity and peaceful coexistence in all their activities.

Hon. Bisi Yusuf, a lawmaker representing Alimosho Constituency I at Lagos State House of Assembly, declared that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

He noted that some residents of Lagos who hailed from other regions of the country had been around for over 100 years, saying some of their grand parents were born in different parts of the state and they had no where to go if the nation should break up.

Chairman of the organising group, Alhaji Kabiru Ali Dinar (Gallatin Agege), declared the unflinching commitment of Hausa community in Alimosho local government for improved peaceful co-existence, cultural and socio-economic growth and development of the council and the entire state.

President of Arewa United, Alhaji Ado Dansudu alleged that some politicians are behind the disintegration calls by different groups from various regions of the country.

He noted that they 're using the disunity projects as diversionary tactics to prevent their people from asking them questions on the funds they collected on their behalf.

Also speaking, High Chief Vincent Iwobi, the Eze Ndigbo of Shasha said that those beating the drum of war had no inkling about the intricacies of war.

He declared that "there's no way we can live without one another. We need one another to co-exist".

He called on all the various groups calling for secession to withdraw their statements, saying, "United we stand, divided we fall. We remain one nation with one destiny."