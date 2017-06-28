Nigeria: Wike Harps On Indivisibility of Nigeria

Sokoto — The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, on Tuesday said the ongoing agitations by different groups in the country are symptoms of decay in the Nigerian system.

This is just as the River State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, stated that he strongly believes in the indivisibility of Nigeria.

Speaking when Wike paid him a Sallah homage in his palace in Sokoto yesterday, the Sultan noted that a lot of things were done by some people with impunity in the past and nothing was done.

According to him, this was responsible for poor governance and corruption now bedeviling the country.

"No matter the situation at the moment and how bad your hand is, you cannot cut and throw it away.

"There is the need to employ dialogue to resolve all the misunderstandings and problems in the country. So, we should sit together, brainstorm, look at what went wrong, retrace our steps and move forward," he said.

He appealed to statesmen in the nation to wade in this direction in order to tackle the ugly trend

"We are not short of them across Nigeria and they should help the country by championing the dialogue.

"We should not allow sentiments to rule our heads. Nigeria is our country and we have no any other nation than it."

He called on Nigerians to love one another irrespective of any religious, ethnic or cultural differences. The monarch also applauded the developmental strides of Wike in Rivers State, as well as his existing relationship with the Muslim community there.

Earlier, Wike said the people and government of Rivers state believe in the indivisibility of Nigeria.

Wike maintained that there were better ways to solve the agitations and problems of Nigeria, rather than pondering on a break up.

"Rivers state and its people believe in the oneness and unity of Nigeria and that is our stand. The sultan is a father to all Nigerians and he is a peace builder in Nigeria and beyond.

"We have also been friends with Tambuwal even before his emergence as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and this will be sustained in spite of party differences," Wike added.