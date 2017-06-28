South Africa: SANDF Condemns Jobs Scam

Pretoria — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has condemned an alleged jobs-for-money scam involving about 300 young prospective job seekers.

This follows a report earlier on Tuesday that military police and the Gauteng provincial government are investigating a case of suspected human trafficking of close to 300 young people' who were found stranded in Wonder Park' northern Pretoria.

According to preliminary information, a man claimed to be a colonel in the SANDF trafficked young males and females between the ages of 18 and 30 from KwaZulu-Natal under the false pretence of employment in the force.

"Allegations are that the man collected an undisclosed amount of money from unsuspecting parents in KZN. The young people are reported to have been stranded next to the Wonder Park Shopping complex since last week. Some are said to have left to unknown destinations," the Department of Social Development said in a statement.

SANDF said it does not utilise individuals, groups or groupings to recruit.

"The SANDF strongly condemns activities aimed at deliberately misleading members of the public regarding recruitment into the SANDF," spokesperson Colonel Ronald Maseko said.

He encouraged members of the public to report such activities or any people who solicit money from them with the promise of securing employment in the SANDF to the nearest South African Police Service station or SANDF base or station.

"SANDF reiterates that there is no integration into the SANDF following parliament's promulgation of the Termination of Integration Intake Act of 2001 and the Demobilisation Amendment Act of 2001 that formally and legally brought the integration process to an end on 31 December 2002."