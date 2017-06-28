28 June 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SANDF Condemns Jobs Scam

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has condemned an alleged jobs-for-money scam involving about 300 young prospective job seekers.

This follows a report earlier on Tuesday that military police and the Gauteng provincial government are investigating a case of suspected human trafficking of close to 300 young people' who were found stranded in Wonder Park' northern Pretoria.

According to preliminary information, a man claimed to be a colonel in the SANDF trafficked young males and females between the ages of 18 and 30 from KwaZulu-Natal under the false pretence of employment in the force.

"Allegations are that the man collected an undisclosed amount of money from unsuspecting parents in KZN. The young people are reported to have been stranded next to the Wonder Park Shopping complex since last week. Some are said to have left to unknown destinations," the Department of Social Development said in a statement.

SANDF said it does not utilise individuals, groups or groupings to recruit.

"The SANDF strongly condemns activities aimed at deliberately misleading members of the public regarding recruitment into the SANDF," spokesperson Colonel Ronald Maseko said.

He encouraged members of the public to report such activities or any people who solicit money from them with the promise of securing employment in the SANDF to the nearest South African Police Service station or SANDF base or station.

"SANDF reiterates that there is no integration into the SANDF following parliament's promulgation of the Termination of Integration Intake Act of 2001 and the Demobilisation Amendment Act of 2001 that formally and legally brought the integration process to an end on 31 December 2002."

South Africa

President Jacob Zuma Assents to Criminal Procedure Amendment Act

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 84 (2) (a) of the of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.