Gambia: Eidul Fitr Message - Tolerance, Mercy and Unity--a Quality of Righteousness

document

All praise belongs to Allah Almighty Who has blessed us with the Holy Month of Ramadan and has enabled us to come to the end of this year's Ramadan. He has prescribed the fasting that we may attain Taqwa (protection from sin), exalt Him for guiding us and that we may also be grateful to Him. We also invoke His boundless blessings and mercy upon the best of creation, the Seal of the Prophets, Muhammad Mustafa (saw) whose heart was the kingdom of Taqwa.

During the blessed Holy Month of Ramadan, as Muslims, we all exercised the greatest act of mercy, piety, righteousness, charitability, generosity, love, care, kindness, peace, brotherliness and friendship etc all to win the pleasure and the nearness of Allah Almighty. May Allah Almighty accept all our sacrifices. Ameen.

As the Holy Month of Ramadan is the month of Charity, in which we spent out of our wealth and belongings for the welfare of the poor and needy, such acts of goodness should always continue throughout the year, not just during the blessed Holy Month of Ramadan. We should always be helpful to the poor, needy and the weak amongst us. Doing so is when we can truly fulfill the spirit of the Blessed Holy Month of Ramadan

We should always remember that as Muslims throughout our lives, we should always be tolerant and kind towards not just our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters, but also to other people in our societies who belong to other religions. Today the Muslim Ummah should remain united more than before and our diversity instead of dividing us should even unite us further more. Our communities, societies, and country should remain more united today than ever before in order to attain our aspired goals. We should put aside our differences and work together as one people and one nation.

As we bid farewell to the Blessed Holy Month of Ramadan, the good qualities that we have been showing, exercising and developing during the blessed month should not be thrown away or put aside, but instead we should continue to inculcate these practices in our everyday life. In the coming days, weeks, months until the next blessed month of Ramadan, we should continue to act righteously and with Taqwa just as we did in the blessed Month of Ramadan. May Allah Almighty make it easy upon us. Ameen.

I am hereby extending to you the warmest salaam, love, prayers and EID MUBARAK of Hadhrat Khalifatul Masih V(ATBA), the Spiritual and Supreme Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at, Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad. On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at the Gambia, I humbly wish you all EID MUBARAK.

May Allah Almighty accept all the humble devotions that we have made during the Holy Month of Ramadan. May He continue protecting and blessing our beloved and dear motherland, the Gambia and her people and shower peace, security, prosperity and stability on us all. Ameen.

wassalam

Yours sincerely,

... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..

Baba F Trawally

Amir