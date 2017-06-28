Gambian Bags Appointment At Continental Bank

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the appointment of Ms Oley Lucretia Clara Dibba-Wadda as Director of Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development with effect from July 1, 2017.

A citizen of the Republic of The Gambia, Ms. Dibba-Wadda is a social development executive and strategic analyst with over 20 years of leadership and management experience. She is an expert in African and international policies on education, gender equality and youth development.

"Oley is a well-respected leader in the field of education and her leadership has been inspiring in mobilizing African decision makers to focus on human capital and youth development on the continent. Her extensive experience, passion and commitment to the education of girls and skills development for the youths, will help advance the Bank's focus on building Africa's workforce of the future and creating jobs for the youths," said Akinwumi Adesina, President of AfDB.

Before her appointment, she was the Executive Secretary of the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA) - a pan-African Institution (hosted by the African Development Bank). She had earlier worked as the Executive Director of the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), a pan-African organization for promoting the education of girls across sub-Saharan Africa. She had also worked as the Executive Director of Femmes Africa Solidarité (FAS) - an Africa-wide organization on women, peace and security in Africa.

Ms. Dibba-Wadda has held several other management and advisory roles in various international development agencies, including Oxfam, Great Britain, the Commonwealth Education Fund and Concern Universal. She is a Global Ambassador for 10X10 and Concern Universal and chairs and sits on several Advisory Boards and Committees.

A certified life coach, Ms. Dibba-Wadda has over the past 19 years been providing coaching and mentoring support on emotional life skills to several youths across the African continent. She is the founder of the Gam Africa Institute for Leadership (GAIL) in The Gambia and a strong advocate and champion for youth development in Africa.

In recognition of her exemplary contribution towards human development, she was awarded the "Inspiring Woman of Excellence" in 2012 and the "African Woman Leadership" in 2013. She was one of the nominees for the "2017 New African Woman in Education."

She holds a Master's degree in Gender Analysis in Development from the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom and a Diploma in Gender and Development.