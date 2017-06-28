28 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GTRC Reassures Better Transport Service

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The marketing officer at the Gambia Transport Service Company, Jainaba Bah, has reaffirmed her institution's continued commitments towards customer satisfaction in all aspects of transportation.

Speaking to journalists at Bullock during a surprise "Iftar" presentation to their passengers en route from Basse, the GTSC Marketing Officer said the transport company is always committed towards ensuring that they provide an uninterrupted service.

"This presentation in Bullock and BrikamaBa is just among many other deliveries that we have for our customers. We are also glad that our customers are very happy with our services," she said.

She promised that the GTSC would endeavour to purchase more buses to ensure there is 24-hour bus service in the country in the near future.

She added: "We provide reliable service every day to multiple areas within The Gambia at very competitive fares. We also provide fully air conditioned daily express service to neighboring countries like Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry; all this is a clear manifestation that we are the best transport service provider."

"If you don't want to miss our surprises, continue joining the GTSC bus, because when it comes to GTSC the sky is the limit," she said.

Ousman Bah, Seedy Jawo and Abdoulie Bojang, all passengers expressed delight at the management of GTSC for what they believe is an unprecedented gesture.

The three happy passengers also took time to call on the GTSC to provide more buses to ply the Basse and Banjul route to ensure uninterrupted transportation services in the country.

