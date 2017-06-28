28 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Home-Based Scorpions Draw Foreign-Based Players in Warm Up Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The home-based Scorpions have shared spoils with The Gambia foreign-based players after their 1-1 draw in a friendly game played at the FIFA Goal Project in Old Yundum.

The match was part of the home-based Scorpions preparations for their 2018 CHAN qualifiers first leg tie at home to Mali on 15 July 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Gambia foreign-based opened the scores through striker Musa Barrow to give his side the lead.

The home-based Scorpions leveled the scores through Gambia Armed Forces striker Adama Jammeh to cancel striker Musa Barrow opener to share the spoils.

