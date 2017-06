The 2017 Alieu Mourinho Jabang intermediate football tournament Super Cup is set for today 28 June 2017, at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field at 4.30pm.

The much-waited Super Cup final will feature league champion Mighty Ajax FC and Knock out champions Buckingham FC.

Buckingham FC defeated Dortmund FC 1-0 in the final to clinch the knock out trophy to set Super Cup final clash against Mighty Ajax FC