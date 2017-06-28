Gambia: Judge Orders Witness to Appear in Murder-Suspect Trial

Justice Zainab Jawara Alami of the High Court in Banjul yesterday ordered one Dauda Jallow, a carpenter and resident of Fajikunda, to appear before the court for cross-examination in the murder trial of one Lamarana Bah.

The order came in the wake of an application made by state counsel K. Mbye to issue a witness summons to Dauda Jallow, PW4, to appear before the court.

The matter, which was slated for cross-examination of PW4, Dauda Jallow, could not proceed as he was reportedly indisposed.

State Counsel K. Mbye informed the court that on 22 May 2017, she made an application to issue a witness summons to the witness.

She said the application was granted by the then presiding judge but was not aware whether the witness was served or not.

After perusing the court file, the presiding judge observed that the witness summons was not served on the witness.

She, however, ordered that the witness, Dauda Jallow, be served with the summons so as to ensure his appearance on the next adjourned date of 18 July 2017.

The prosecution alleged that the accused, Lamarana Bah, on 3 March 2014, at Fajikunda, unlawfully caused the death of her new born baby by dumping the said baby in a latrine, knowing that death would be the probable consequence of her act.

The prosecution has called four witnesses and the fourth witness, Dauda Jallow, has testified but was yet to be cross-examined by the defence.

The case was adjourned until 18 July 2017.