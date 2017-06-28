28 June 2017

Gambia to Celebrate Olympic Day On Saturday

By Namory Trawally

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) will join the Olympic Movement worldwide to commemorate the founding of the Modern Olympic with a Road Race on Saturday July 1st 2017 from 09.00am to 13.00pm.

The Olympic Day Run commemoration has been a firm pillar for the celebration throughout the World and it is the biggest mass Sports in the World organized to commemorate the founding of the Modern Olympic Movement (IOC) by Pierre De Coubertin.

It is a great opportunity for the people around the World to experience the Olympic Values and live the Olympic experience outside Games times.

In The Gambia, the National Olympic Committee (GNOC) will commemorate the day on July 01st, 2017 from 09:00 am to 13.00pm at the Olympic House.

The celebration will involve school children on a road race to start from the Mile Two and the Atlas Filing Station for boys and girls respectively to the Olympic House on Bertil Harding Highway at Mile 7.

Gambia's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and first Vice president of GNOC, Miss Beatrice Allen will deliver a message from IOC president, Thomas Bach to the participants.

The commemoration is expected to be attended by GNOC executive Committee, Government officials, National Sports Associations affiliated to GNOC, Parents, teachers and students of all participating Schools.

At the end of the programme, certificates will be presented to all participants.

