South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Assents to Criminal Procedure Amendment Act

Civil rights organisations have lashed out at recent comments by the wife of KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni… Read more »

The Amendment Bill aims to amend the principal Act so as to provide the courts with a wider range of options in respect of orders to be issued in cases of findings that accused persons are not capable of understanding criminal proceedings so as to make proper defence by reason of mental illness or intellectual disability.

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 84 (2) (a) of the of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 signed into law the Criminal Procedure Amendment Act, 2017.

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.