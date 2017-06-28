South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Assents to Criminal Procedure Amendment Act

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 84 (2) (a) of the of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 signed into law the Criminal Procedure Amendment Act, 2017.
The Amendment Bill aims to amend the principal Act so as to provide the courts with a wider range of options in respect of orders to be issued in cases of findings that accused persons are not capable of understanding criminal proceedings so as to make proper defence by reason of mental illness or intellectual disability.
Issued by: The Presidency