South Africa: MEC Mathabo Leeto Donates Sport Equipment and Attire to Sport Clubs and Sport Hubs in Maokeng

press release

On 27 June 2017 the Free State MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Me Mathabo Leeto donated Sport Equipment and Attire to 50 Sport Clubs and 12 Sport Hubs in Maokeng, Kroonstad. This programme was aimed at affording youth & senior citizens with resources in order to grant equal opportunities to all our people irrespective of their background. Recipients were 10 sport clubs from various sport codes such as basketball, cricket, netball, boxing, and volleyball.

Speaking at the handover ceremony MEC Leeto stated, "As a Department, it remains our objective to unlock all the potential talent across the Free State Province. Our Department will continue to offer opportunities for communities to participate in sport and recreation events that unite and foster social cohesion. Our Department also seeks to promote participation in sport and recreation; we advocate and enact transformation in sport and recreation; we develop talented athletes by providing them with opportunities to excel; and we support high performance athletes to achieve success in international sport."

This programme came as a result of the pronouncements made by MEC Leeto when delivering her 2017/18 Budget Vote; in this regard MEC Leeto stated that, "A new integrated model around Sport Hubs will be developed. We will robustly engage municipalities to avail sport facilities for communities. It is a fact that stadiums in communities were established for the benefit of communities. We will engage with municipalities for the sport facilities in municipalities to be transformed into sport hubs".

