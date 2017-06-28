South Africa: Basic Education Hosts Abc Motsepe School Eisteddfod, 4 to 7 Jul

press release

The Department of Basic Education partners with Motsepe Foundation to host 2017 ABC Motsepe School Eisteddfod

The Departments of Basic Education, Arts and Culture, and the Motsepe Foundation bring you the second annual ABC Motsepe Schools Eisteddfod. The national competition will take place from Tuesday, 04 July to Friday, 07 July 2017 at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg.

The ABC Motsepe Schools Eisteddfod, formerly known as the South African Schools Eisteddfod (SASCE), is one of the Department's most prestigious events in the annual school calendar.

Minister Angie Motshekga says "the National ABC Motsepe Schools Eisteddfod, which falls soon after celebrating Africa Month, is an important showcase to highlight our diverse cultures and talent. This event gives learners a platform to demonstrate that as a country and a continent we are united in our diversity, and through this festival of cultural expression we are reminded of the true essence of peace, tolerance, forgiveness and love."

"The ABC Motsepe Schools Eisteddfod therefore, resonates deep within our communities and represents our values as a nation, while at the same time giving learners an opportunity to have fun and exhibit their exceptional talent", added Minister Motshekga.

Now in its 17th year, the Eisteddfod remains one of the most crucial school enrichment programmes that promote national reconciliation, a new South African National Identity, social transformation and social cohesion among learners.

"The Motsepe Foundation's involvement in sport, music, and the arts, is part of our broad objective to build a brighter future for all our people. The Motsepe Foundation has been very excited and inspired by the talent that has emerged from this choral music competition. We Believe that our involvement in this competition will help to propel and support music artists from the youth, further contributing to our desire to see social cohesion in the country," says Motsepe Foundation CEO, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

The main theme for this year's event is "Celebrating the centenary of OR Tambo through music". The prescription and music is aligned to the theme.

The breakdown of the performance on a daily basis will be as follows:

Day 1: 04 July 2017

Primary School Choirs

Day 2: 05 July 2017

Secondary Schools: Farm School Section

Secondary B School Choirs

Day 3: 06 July 2017

School Choirs in the Secondary A and Open Section

Day 4: 07 July 2017

School Choirs in the Secondary A and Open Section

The choirs will also recite the Preamble of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and render the Enoch Sontonga original hymn, as a symbol of commemorating 120 years of iNkosi Sikeleli iAfrica. All performances will commence at 08h00 on a daily basis.

There will be an opportunity to interview the learners, teachers and participants throughout the competition. Members of the media are requested to RSVP ahead of time to ensure accreditation is available for collection upon arrival. No member of the media will be granted access to the venue without accreditation owing to strict security measures at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg (Johannesburg) in Gauteng.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education