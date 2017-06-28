The Democratic Alliance has reported teachers from H S Phillips Secondary School near Elim in Limpopo to the South African Council for Educators (SACE) after pupils were allegedly forced to remove all their clothing to ensure that they were not carrying crib notes before writing their mid-year examinations.

DA provincial spokesperson for education Jacques Smalle said on Wednesday that Grade 11 and 12 boys and girls were strip-searched separately last week.

The education department in Limpopo has, however, been unable to confirm the incident.

Smalle said some learners were not wearing any underwear and suffered obvious humiliation and anxiety as a result.

"According to SACE's teachers' code of conduct, all teachers must respect the dignity and constitutional rights of learners, which includes the right to privacy and confidentiality," Smalle said.

He said the teachers involved allegedly violated the code with their conduct and that the incident needed to be investigated urgently.

"Immediate disciplinary action must be taken against teachers who are found guilty. We will also request that social workers are dispatched to provide counselling to these learners, especially those who were forced to remain naked in full view of all the teachers and learners."

Spokesperson for Limpopo MEC for education Dr Naledzani Rasila said they were aware of the incident after hearing it on the local radio station. They could, however, not confirm its veracity.

"The DA should have waited for the investigation to be completed and not just throw it out there before the information was verified," Rasila said.

It has never been an education policy that any learner should be stripped of their clothing, Rasila said.

He said they had requested their district department to investigate the matter.

SACE could not be reached for comment.

Source: News24