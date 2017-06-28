South Africa: 31-Year-Old-Man Arrested for Alleged Rape of a Seven-Year-Old Girl

press release

King William's Town: Dutywa Police arrested a 31 year old man on Wednesday 28 June 2017 for alleged rape of a seven year old girl. It is alleged that the victim was raped by the suspect on Saturday 10 June 2017 at about 15:00 at GPO Informal Settlement, Dutywa. The investigation of the case continued around the clock as safety of women and children is a top priority for the Eastern Cape Police.

The non-stop investigation of such cases is in line with our Back to Basics policing approach which requires efficient and responsive investigation of crime utilising all resources at our disposal to ensure offenders are brought to book to face the consequences of their ruthless deeds. The suspect will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate Court on Friday 30 June 2017.