Ethiopia: Developmental State in the Realm of Free Market Economy

editorial

Many countries and foreign companies criticize Ethiopian saying it has closed some of its doors in the privatization process despite its free market economic system.

They usually inquire the government to privatize the banking, telecommunication and electricity sectors of the country. But the government often tends to ignore such quests for various rationales.

According to scholars in the field, a free-market economy is an economy where the force of demand and supply is free from government interference and resource allocation through the interaction of free and self-directed market forces.

This stand in contrast to most other economic systems where the government plays the role of central planner to varying degrees and organizes the flow of resources to the production of various goods and services.

In most scenario, capitalism is thought as a synonym for free-market economic system. In practice, a pure free-market economy is mainly a theoretical concept as every country, even, the capitalists, place some restrictions on the ownership and exchange of commodities, which indicates the absence and pure free market economy in practice in the world today.

In fact, the Ethiopian government considered privatization as a pivotal jigsaw in its plan to grow the economy with its directing role. However, in the nature of the Ethiopian economy, there is government intervention when necessary. The economy is of course free, but when the market goes against the social welfare, there will be proper intervention, aimed at protecting the social welfare and social dignity of the public at large. As much of the Ethiopia population is living in the rural areas, the pro-poor development and poverty reduction policy and strategic direction of the nation gives attention to serving this large sect of the population that every economic decision made in the country takes a close consideration to this part of the population.

Many banks from developed countries, telecom companies and other huge foreign firms in the areas of power and electricity often ask the government to open up doors for them to invest and engage in these sectors. But the government rejects those requests for one major purpose - the benefit of the society.

As it is practically seen and tested, those sectors are going through a speedy expansion at all levels at the moment as the government uses the profits out of these streams to expand accessibility in the remotest areas of the country. If we take for example, telecom and electricity, they are dynamically expanding across the country due to the focus given by the government to benefit the majority of the public.

Contrary to this, the private companies are critiquing the government by claiming the door is closed to invest in these areas. And for the government, these areas are not only issues of profit, business and investment. They are also the livelihood and survival of the public. It will surely be a mess for the country if they are privatized and poorly managed.

For instance, if a bank is privatized for a company coming from one of the developed nations, local banks could not compete with it because it has advanced systems that push them of the market. Since, the market in a capital system is flexible, those banks probably use their huge financial capacity and foreign currency to buy the Ethiopian currency with higher price because sole decision makers on how and when to sell them.

The ultimate goal of private investment is not to expand banking or other sectors in Ethiopia. Rather their ultimate goal is profit making. Hence, from the time these sectors get privatized, expansion of services such as banking, telecom and electricity will get halted, and the power of the government and the demands of the society will kneel down to the mercy of these companies, which will be catastrophic to the country.

That is why the government determined to expand and secure those services to the public. The wise decision and far-sighted outlook of the government is really something that needs to be appreciated given how crucial it is to protect the dignity, benefit and rights of the public.

If these are allowed to spiral out of control, it would be difficult to manage a country as injustice, unfair distribution of wealth and services will run rampant. And an economy that is managed by individual companies will kick the economy like a ball making the public and the government a playing ground that has an insignificant role in the overall process.

To point out the failure of pure free market economy in the global situation, we should not look further than the financial crisis that had recently occurred in many developed nations in the world.

The promise of free-market yields when certain conditions are met. However, free markets have proven to be poorly adapted to protect the natural world, the basis of our collective wealth. Obviously now, they are also unable to successfully work in the financial economy, where most of the 'goods' have no actual value, only a perceived value. Even many developed nations in the world today are rethinking about the headaches of letting the economy free to the market.

Hence, the government's move to intervene properly in the selected sectors of economy is in tune with its stance of "no privatization of banks, telecoms and electricity". The government seems firm in closing the doors and ears for such moves at the moment as these are irrelevant for public interest, social dignity and economic progress.