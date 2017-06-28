Ethiopia: 34th PRC Ordinary Session Launched On the Run-Up to 29th AU Summit

The 34th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of African Union (AU) was launched here in Addis Ababa yesterday in the backdrop of the 29th AU summit, which will be held from 3-4 July 2017.

The PRC, which discuss issues of concern and prepare material for AU summit, is expected to go through the reports of three major agendas.

Permanent Envoy of Ethiopia to the Union Ambassador Wahde Belay told journalists that the progression of the Union's reform, which has been entrusted to the Rwanda's President Paul Kagame is a major agenda of the session.

The Ambassador noted several activities have been carried out to reform the overall structure of the Union. Creating a free market zone, peace and security, and financing the union through a 0.2 per cent import levy of member states are also main issues that will be discussed during the AU summit, according to him.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, on the occasion said that some member States have taken concrete measure for the implementation of financing the Union through eligible import.

He also urged all member countries to take the necessary measures for a lasting and equitable financing of the Union.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that conflicts and migration are affecting the development of the continent. Ambassador Wahde pointed out that there is a strong conviction by African governments to resolve the issue of migration from the roots, while indicating that the the Europeans should not close their doors to migrants.

It was also noted that the meeting is taking place at the time when social and political crises remain the major source of concern for the continent.