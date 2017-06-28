Ethiopia: Eid Al-Fitr an Iconic Expression of Social Bond

Muslims across Ethiopia marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan last Sunday, breaking a month of fasting. Known as the "Haven of the First Migration or Hijra" by Islamic history and tradition, Ethiopia marked the holiday with the Muslim community celebrating with friends and family, as well as among followers of other religions, and displaying acts of faith and brotherly love.

Ethiopia has an age-long history of accommodating people of various religions. Following the early years of great persecution of Islam in 614 CE in Mecca from the Quraysh, the Prophet Muhammad sent his followers to the land of Abyssinia in order to escape the persecution. The journey of these early Muslims ended when they settled in Abyssinia at the present place called Al-Negash, in Eastern Tigrai State. This journey, which is referred as the first Hijra, is a living monument of the religious plurality and mutual coexistence.

Since the first Hijra that was manifested by welcoming the companions of Prophet Mohammed and allowing them to practice their religion free from persecution, Islam became an integral part of the long Ethiopian history.

This made Ethiopia the first country in the world to allow Muslims to practice their religion even before Saudi Arabia. That was why Prophet Mohammed ordered his followers not to touch the Abyssinians except in self-defense. Followers of Prophet Mohammed have also a remarkable history of peaceful co-existence with their non-Muslim brothers and sisters while religious conflicts continue around the globe.

Eid al-Fitr (festival of the breaking of the fast) is among one of the major festivities celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The faithful begin the day by traveling to a pray known as Salat al-Eid that have been always performed in congregation in big mosques, open fields or large halls.

The religion teaches the faithful to observe Eid al-Fitir by maintaining support to the needy and urging them the good deeds that have been exercised during Ramadan to be internalized into their personality and in their day to day lives.

President of Islamic Affairs Supreme Council Sheikh Mohammed-Amin Jamal Omar said the teaching to communal observance of Eid would have a big role in enhancing peoples' interaction with different economic and religious backgrounds.

He said: "It is a customary practice in Ethiopia to observe Eid by calling families, relatives and neighbors as well as the needy, regardless of their economic status and religious affiliations. Eid ceremonies enables the participants to exchange views about their livelihood and thus bolster their understating about values each religion attaches to, and to enable them live in harmony and appreciate and respect their differences."

According to Sheikh Mohammed, the religion orders the faithful to uphold the support and empathy they have shown for the needy during Ramadan, which also would have a role in strengthening the much cherished Ethiopian culture of sharing with the disfavored and sharing bread with all walks of life.

On Eid, Muslims are expected to solace and support people that are in various difficult situations, including in grief, in jail, orphans, the sick and those who do not have access to food, clothes and other amenities and sharing what they have with the needy to enable them celebrate the day in same manner.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "Prophet Muhammad made Zakat al-Fitr (charity given to the poor at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan) on every Muslim whether young and or male or female to enable the needy to celebrate the holiday along with themselves."

The head of the household may pay the required amount for his/ her dependencies and go into the community in order to find those who deserve such charity. In this regard, Zakat al-Fitr plays a very important role in the development of the bonds of community since the rich are obliged to come in direct contact with the poor, and the poor are put in contact with the extremely poor.

This contact between the various levels of society helps to build real bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood within the Islamic community and trains those who have, to be generous to those who do not have.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that charities such as Zakat al-Fitr are the manifestation of the faithful's brotherhood regardless of geographic, linguistic or ethnic differences.

Following the situation in Saudi Arabia, many Ethiopians face mass deportation in which the participation of all sector of the society is essential in the repatriation process.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Muslim community need to show empathy and compassion for the returnees and play its own role in the reintegration efforts by providing them with the necessary financial and non-financial support and offering moral support.

Strong social bonds among Muslims one another and with their fellow non-Muslim brothers and sisters is so essential in a country like Ethiopia where people with different faiths live together.

The social bonds enable people, regardless of religious affiliations, stand together to work the country's vision of bring economic development and build democracy while defend its interests.

Sheikh Mohammed said; "Muslims need to maintain their culture of observing events such as Eid al-Fitr in the way enhancing harmony and understand with their fellow non-Muslim brothers and sisters. This would in turn enable Ethiopia to achieve its vision of building peace and economy through active participation of people with different religious backgrounds."

Furthermore, the understating among people with different religions would play an indispensable role to support the nation's engagement to build the democratic system and ensure the constitutionally-granted citizens' rights.

Closeness among Muslims and non-Muslims in events such as Eid al-Fitr would also have a great role to fight the destructive activities of some radicalized interest groups such as Wahhabism.

Wahhabism, an ultra-conservative brand of Islam, targets to disrupts the long cherished religious coexistence in Ethiopia and try to instigate conflicts among people with different religions.

Those groups try to instigate Ethiopia's moderate Muslim, especially the youth to have radicalized viewpoint and wage unnecessary jihad against their brothers and sisters.

Cognizant to the groups' interest to not only disrupt the peaceful balance that exist between religions, but also destabilize Ethiopia's long peace and stability, due attention need to be given to the society, especially the youth, not to be hijacked by their destructive propaganda.

In this regard, various festivities such as Eid al-Fitr have indispensable role in keeping people with different faiths live in harmony and shun away hatred and stereotypical attitude towards people with particular religious' affiliation.

By understating the closeness and unity created by events such as Eid al-Fitr and to sustain the longstanding religious tolerance that exists in Ethiopia, in contrast to the much turbulent Middle East region, due attention is needed to keep this culture remains for long time to come.