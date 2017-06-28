28 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Enterprise - Improving in Face of Challenges

By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

The sole multi-modal service operator in the nation, the Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise said it has been improving its service from time despite still facing challenges that needs to be resolved.

The enterprise has taken its shipment handling capacity to 165,517 TEUs ( Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit, standard capacity measurement) in the ending fiscal year.

It has also significantly shorten shipping time and reduce losses and damages.

Enterprise Documentation and Analysis Coordinator Biruk Baza said the Enterprise is using SMS notification, telephone call and its website to notify customers when containers arrive at Modjo Dry Port that contributed to reduce the congestion of containers in ports.

There is also change in terms of helping ease the import and export flows to the limited degree, he added.

Biruk pointed out the need for study based solutions comprising all stakeholders, including the prime stakeholder, the Revenues and Customs Authority, to fix all the challenges seen in the sector during the port's grace period.

He believes that the shipping and logistics services lags behind the required level, due to lack of coordinated follow-up mechanism, documentation problems, and issues related to port payment systems.

Enterprise CEO Roba Megerssa for his part said that though the Enterprise has been offering improves services than what it used to do previously, the Enterprise has facing different challenges it is still facing challenges including revenue and custom regulatory issues.

The Enterprise operates in seven dry ports in the hinterland with 75 cargo destinations and its multi-modal cargo in Modjo dry Port.

