Ethiopia: Investing On Dairy Farming to Earn More Economic Benefits

Ethiopia is developing its investment in dairy production and export market to increase foreign currency earnings. Recently, The Ethiopian Herald has met experts in the sector to discuss on the overall trend in dairy production development, dairy market opportunity, and its significance for socio-economic benefits.

Milk production has increased linearly in the last decade, which flickers a gleaming hope that the nation is on the right track to utilize its dairy potential. This is mainly attributed to the increase in market-oriented dairy system stimulated by interactive elements such as dairy investment reforms, expansion of milk processing industries, and rapid urbanization, according to Ministry of Livestock and Fishery.

Ministry's Dairy Market Director Tariku Teka said the per capital milk consumption of the country was 19 million liters in 1993, which rose to 40 million liters in 2015. This is mainly attributed to the increase of milk production, import of milk and milk products. The booming urbanization and income growth of the Ethiopian population lead to shifting consumer preference to diversify their diets, among which demand for dairy products is already high.

With regard to dairy as food and nutritional security, Tariku said that it is highly important for proper growth and health maintenance of children, youth and adults. Milk is considered as a food of high nutrient density, providing essential nutrients. Important nutritional contents of milk and milk products include fat, protein, lactose, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamin A, vitamin B12, riboflavin, niacin (or niacin equivalents) and vitamin D, he added.

According to Tariku, cow milk is also recognized as an excellent source of high-quality protein. It contains about 3.5% protein by weight, which accounts for about 38% of the total solids-not-fat content of milk, and contributes about 21% of energy of whole milk. Of the total protein in cow milk, about 80% is casein and 20% is whey protein, he noted.

Tariku also said casein can be fractionated electrophoretically into four major components: alpha-, beta-, gamma-, and kappa-casein. It is generally defined as the protein precipitated at pH 4.6 that is a property used in the manufacturing of cheese. Lactose is the principal carbohydrate in milk which accounts for approximately 54% of the total solids-not-fat content and contributes about 30% of the energy (calories) of whole milk. Cow's milk contains about 4.8% lactose (12 to 12.5 g lactose/cup) compared with 7% (15 to 18 g lactose/cup) in human milk.

In addition, highlighting the challenges and opportunities of the livestock security, Tariku said though we have large livestock population, their productivity is low because of shortage of supply of animals with good genetic potential, poor supply of feed in terms of quality and quantity, inadequate animal health service and drug supply system, lack husbandry and technology practice and shortage of market access among others.

Tariku also stressed that demographic as well as economic growth, undeserved markets, and sound policies and strategies are some of the drivers of positive change and are creating an enabling environment for dairy industry development in the country.

Currently, the number of Ethiopian population is estimated to be greater than 90 million. Growing at 2.5 per cent, the number will reach to 140 million by 2025. Of which, 64 per cent of the young population is less than 25 yrs. As the urbanization rate is increasing at 3.5 per cent at regional, zonal, woreda capitals, the number of urbanities will reach at 40 million by 2025.

The country has also registered double digit economic growth since 2004; oe of the fastest growing economies in the world. Apart from increasing income, the demand is increasing for meat, milk and milk products and diverse products, particularly the young.

On the other hand, the country has untapped dairy production potential for domestic and foreign markets. Its per capita milk consumption is 19 liters per year, which is extremely low even compared to African countries. This shows tremendous potential and huge opportunity for growth, he noted.

Above all, sound policies and other enabling environments such as the availability of large and cheap labor force, private investment opportunities, suitable agro-ecologies and culture of milk consumption have put positive impact to make the dairy industries fruitful.

According to Tariku, Livestock Master Plan (LMP) has also potential impact on genetic improvement and other interventions. As it is indicated in GTP-II, the current number of crossbred dairy animals may increase from 750,000 in 2014 to about 5 million over a period of five year (2014/15 to 2019/20). It is also expected that there will be a 93 percent increase in milk production over the GTP II period from 4,132 million in 2015 to 7,967 million liters in 2020. The contribution of cow milk to GDP will also increase from 28 billion Birr in 2014/15 to 52.9 billion Birr in 2019/20.

Quoting the Ethiopian Revenues and Customs Authority, Tariku said Ethiopia had imported 16,468 tons and 18 types of milk and milk products from 65 countries spending 50.3 USD to fill the supply gap from 2009 to 2015.

By 2020, the production of a surplus Of 2,501 million litters of milk has been projected for domestic consumption. Surplus could substitute for imported products (saving millions of USD) and could be used domestically or be exported as milk powder to raise foreign exchange earnings.

The country is more preferable due to various opportunities to make the dairy sector grow at expected level. Among such factors, the political and social stability, the macro-economic stability - rapidly growing economy, the various agro ecologies which are home to different livestock breeds, and the strategic location at the crossroads between Africa and the Middle East are worth to mention here.

Other than these, the strong commitment of the government to support the livestock sector could be an encouraging task as it established the new livestock development sector led by state minister and the Ethiopian meat dairy industry development institute. The government also gave adequate support to the private investors to make the environment suitable for investment.

The major incentives and enabling environments offered by the government as opportunity are tax holiday for three up to five years, duty free imported material for the intended investment from any country, easy way of delivering investment land, facilitation for financial support from financial institutions like Development Bank with 30/70 per cent. This means that 30 per cent of the total investment cost will be covered by the investors while 70 per cent is handled by the bank, particularly for local investor.

On the other hand, the sketch for FDI is 40/60 per cent, (40 % covered by FDI and 60% by bank). The other incentive is facilitation of infrastructure in the investment areas like road, air port, water supply, and electric power supply.

"The other alternative investment opportunities in relation to dairy industry are rearing and breeding of cattle for replacement stock; production and processing of feed for domestic market and use, dairy production and dairy processing, training and capacity building, milk processing machinery supply, and packaging materials supply for livestock products among others."

As Ethiopia is believed to have the largest livestock in Africa, the sector has been contributing considerable share to its economy. In this regard, estimates place Ethiopia far below recommended daily milk intake 19 liter per capita and even below the African-wide average in per capita consumption. Recent research found that on average only four per cent of the average Ethiopian household food expenditure is spent on dairy products. However, tremendous potential exists to increase production and consumption of dairy products. Though Ethiopia has the largest inventory of livestock in Africa, its productivity and commercialization remain low. This bore fruits after decades of interventions by the government and international donor agencies to improve the sub-sector. The dairy sub-sector contributes 63 per cent to total value of ruminant output.

There are, however, positive signs of a take-off of the dairy sub-sector as the current government has chosen a market-oriented policy with liberalized markets and encouraging private sector investments in the dairy industry. However, the dairy sub-sector faces challenges to secure and sustain these initial gains for future generations, and development assistance can play a significant role in overcoming these challenges. This potential take-off comes at a time when the demand for animal products is increasing due to growing population and urbanization, rising disposal incomes, and changes in demographic structure of the population.

The government's projection for demand for milk and milk products is to increase from its present level of 19 liter per capita to approximately 27 liter per capita in 2020. To fill this gap, the domestic industry will need to expand, dairy cows will have to be more productive (cross-bred cows) and better managed, and producers will have to become more market-oriented and commercialized; otherwise, dairy imports will continue to increase and will drain scarce foreign exchange.

Ethiopian producers can provide milk to meet the increasing national demand. At current rates of population, urbanization, and income growth, foreign investment can help achieve 27 liter per capita and substantially improve the food security and nutrition of approximately 13.5 million consumers by 2020. This is possible if the country effectively utilize its livestock potential, approximately 57.83 million cattle, 28.89 million sheep, 29.7 million goats, 1.23 million camels, 60.51 million poultry, 10.37 million equine and 5.9 million bee colonies.

According to LMP, approximately 83 per cent of the total milk production is consumed at the household level and only 7 per cent is supplied to the formal and informal markets. The remaining balance is distributed between in-kind wages, and used for processing local butter, yogurt and cheese.

In sum, a vibrant dairy sub-sector is important for the economic development of Ethiopia. Dairy offers a pathway out of poverty for a large number of households keeping livestock. At the same time, the dairy industry can provide the required food products to meet the increasing food security and nutritional requirements for an expanding population. The growth in the dairy sub-sector could also create up to 73,000 new dairy related jobs by the year 2020, as facts indicated.