South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested in Rondebosch With a Stolen Vehicle and Property

press release

The vigilance of members attached to the Western Cape Flying Squad paid off with the arrest of three suspects earlier today in Rondebosch, following a high speed pursuit through the leafy streets of the southern suburbs. At around 12:15 a VW Polo travelling at a high speed was spotted disobeying a red traffic light on the M3 in Newlands, which prompted police to pursue. The registration number of the vehicle was tested which revealed that the vehicle had been stolen in Somerset West. In an attempt to evade arrest, the driver drove at an excessive speed and collided with another vehicle in Klipper Road Rondebosch, and finally came to a stop in Main Road. The three occupants aged 25, 26 and 31 were arrested, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of house hold items and

The registration number of the vehicle was tested which revealed that the vehicle had been stolen in Somerset West. In an attempt to evade arrest, the driver drove at an excessive speed and collided with another vehicle in Klipper Road Rondebosch, and finally came to a stop in Main Road. The three occupants aged 25, 26 and 31 were arrested, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of house hold items and jewelry, stolen during a burglary in Fish Hoek earlier today. A crowbar was also found in their possession. Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property.