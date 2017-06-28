Cameroon: Timely Move to Wade Off Shocks!

The Bretton Woods institution has already doled out special loans to Cameroon and Gabon, while packages for other CEMAC member countries are under consideration.

On Monday June 26, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a US$ 666.2 million package, approximately FCFA 388.2 billion, for Cameroon under the Extended Credit Facility. The IMF statement also announced the Board's decision to immediately disburse US$ 171.3 million (about FCFA 99.8 billion) to Cameroon and to give the rest of the package over the three-year duration of the loan. Similarly, the IMF had earlier, on Tuesday June 20, 2017, appropriated US$ 462 million (about FCFA 269.1 billion) to Gabon under the Extended Fund Facility. We learned the IMF Executive Board is still considering arrangements for other member countries of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

The intervention of the IMF which is considered to be timely, comes less than six months after the six Heads of State of the Central African sub-region moved towards the institution which seeks to secure financial stability. Meeting in Yaounde in an extraordinary summit on the invitation of President Paul Biya on Friday December 23, 2016, the CEMAC Heads of State amongst 21 resolutions "decided to open and conclude, in the near future, bilateral negotiations with the IMF, to better structure adjustment efforts of their States, accompany them towards an end to the crisis and to help them put in place conditions for a virtuous and sustainable launching of their economies." The Managing Director of IMF, Christine Lagarde, was special guest at the summit. Before CEMAC member countries turned to the IMF to address the looming economic crisis, the average growth rate in the sub-region over the last two decades had been slower than the sub-Saharan African average.

The CEMAC sub-region has since 2014 been hit hard by significant negative consequences caused by falling oil prices, increased security threats and political instability. With the oil revenue decline and increase in security and humanitarian spending, while pursuing infrastructure programmes, some member countries are facing slowing growth, rising public debt levels, and insufficient fiscal and external buffers. With the so much pressure, the sub-region recorded a growth rate of about 1 per cent last year as against 2.5 per cent in 2015, placing the sub-region below West African nations, though the IMF says the sub-region had initially shown resilience. CEMAC authorities had agreed that the IMF intervention will touch on five cornerstones to involve budget policies, structural reforms, regional integration, international cooperation and monetary policy and financial system.