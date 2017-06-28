Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Congratulates Djibouti On 40th Independence Day

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a congratulatory message to her colleague, the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Mr. Ismail Omar Guellah, on that country's 40th Independence Anniversary on June 27.

June 27 is celebrated each year as Djibouti's Independence Anniversary which it obtained from France in 1977 and became the fifth newest country in Africa after South Sudan (July 9, 2011); Eritrea (May 24, 1993); Namibia (March 21, 1990); and Zimbabwe (April 18, 1980).

Earlier known as French Somaliland, Djibouti was France's last hold on the continent.

The third referendum led to a landslide victory, 98.8 percent, for independence.

At the first and second referendums held in 1958 and 1967 respectively, people voted to remain with France rather than join neighboring Somalia.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in her own name, stressed that as Djibouti commemorates this occasion, she looked forward to further strengthen the excellent bilateral ties between both countries, for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

She prayed that the Almighty Allah will inspire His Excellency with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.