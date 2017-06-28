26 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia Backs Kuwait's Peace Initiatives in Middle East

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Government of Liberia has said it welcomes the efforts of His Highness, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah aimed at resolving the ongoing diplomatic dispute in the Middle East.

The dispute is between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, as a bloc, and the State of Qatar, which could potentially pose grave threat to the peace and stability in the Middle Eastern region.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Government of Liberia applauds the positive mediation of His Highness the Amir to ease tension among the Gulf Cooperation Countries, on his own volition, with a view to appeasing the situation and finding a definite solution to the underlying causes of the conflict.

In this regard, the Government of Liberia assures the Government of the State of Kuwait of its resolute support to the mediation efforts, which encourages dialogue in the resolution of the conflict between the Gulf Cooperation Countries.

Liberia

Sex Tape Rocks Ruling Party

A sexually-explicit embarrassing video posted in a Facebook chatroom with alleged ties to the ruling Unity Party in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.