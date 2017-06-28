Liberia Backs Kuwait's Peace Initiatives in Middle East

The Government of Liberia has said it welcomes the efforts of His Highness, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah aimed at resolving the ongoing diplomatic dispute in the Middle East.

The dispute is between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, as a bloc, and the State of Qatar, which could potentially pose grave threat to the peace and stability in the Middle Eastern region.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Government of Liberia applauds the positive mediation of His Highness the Amir to ease tension among the Gulf Cooperation Countries, on his own volition, with a view to appeasing the situation and finding a definite solution to the underlying causes of the conflict.

In this regard, the Government of Liberia assures the Government of the State of Kuwait of its resolute support to the mediation efforts, which encourages dialogue in the resolution of the conflict between the Gulf Cooperation Countries.