26 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Care Report Highlights Inequalities in Climate Change Effect

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ballah M. Kollie

The Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer of CARE International, Wolfgang Jamann, has said one of the greatest inequalities in the world is reflected in the causes and consequences of climate change which threaten the livelihoods of billions of people, especially women and girls.

"Although the G20 themselves are not equal, they must rise beyond their differences and step up to their responsibility," he noted in a CARE release titled "G20 must jointly act on climate change and lead for a safer future."

The G20 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

According to a CARE Report released Monday, G20 in total are responsible for 80 percent of the current and 99 percent of historic CO2 emissions, while USA and EU countries have the highest historical responsibility.

"Today's average per capital emissions in US, Canada and others are almost 10 times higher than those of India, with the poorest people having much lower emissions, revealing the stark inequality in the group," the report indicated.

Despite being heavily responsible for global CO2 emissions, US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, leaving the responsibility with the rest of the G20 members.

The report also looks at the countries' level of preparedness to climate impacts, and shows that G20 countries give unequal attention to promoting gender equality in their national climate plans, which risks underestimating the change role that women can play for effective climate action.

Sven Harmeling, Climate Change Advocacy Coordinator for CARE International and co-author of the report, wants action taken to protect the poor from climate risks; promote radical emission reductions towards the 1.5C limit; promote gender equality and human rights in climate action and phase out fossil fuel subsidies and making finance sustainable.

"This relates to enhancing the climate resilience of vulnerable people, especially women and girls, within their borders and globally," the report stressed.

CARE is an international NGO fighting poverty and assisting refugees and displaced people throughout the world.

Liberia

Sex Tape Rocks Ruling Party

A sexually-explicit embarrassing video posted in a Facebook chatroom with alleged ties to the ruling Unity Party in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.