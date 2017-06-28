Liberia: Care Report Highlights Inequalities in Climate Change Effect

The Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer of CARE International, Wolfgang Jamann, has said one of the greatest inequalities in the world is reflected in the causes and consequences of climate change which threaten the livelihoods of billions of people, especially women and girls.

"Although the G20 themselves are not equal, they must rise beyond their differences and step up to their responsibility," he noted in a CARE release titled "G20 must jointly act on climate change and lead for a safer future."

The G20 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

According to a CARE Report released Monday, G20 in total are responsible for 80 percent of the current and 99 percent of historic CO2 emissions, while USA and EU countries have the highest historical responsibility.

"Today's average per capital emissions in US, Canada and others are almost 10 times higher than those of India, with the poorest people having much lower emissions, revealing the stark inequality in the group," the report indicated.

Despite being heavily responsible for global CO2 emissions, US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, leaving the responsibility with the rest of the G20 members.

The report also looks at the countries' level of preparedness to climate impacts, and shows that G20 countries give unequal attention to promoting gender equality in their national climate plans, which risks underestimating the change role that women can play for effective climate action.

Sven Harmeling, Climate Change Advocacy Coordinator for CARE International and co-author of the report, wants action taken to protect the poor from climate risks; promote radical emission reductions towards the 1.5C limit; promote gender equality and human rights in climate action and phase out fossil fuel subsidies and making finance sustainable.

"This relates to enhancing the climate resilience of vulnerable people, especially women and girls, within their borders and globally," the report stressed.

CARE is an international NGO fighting poverty and assisting refugees and displaced people throughout the world.