Liberia: LNP Nabs 11 Suspected Armed Robbers

The Liberia National Police is investigating 11 men who were arrested early Sunday morning in Grand Bassa County, while attempting to rob a branch of Global Bank in Buchanan City.

The men who are currently in police custody where caught with various instruments that were intended to be used in their operations to rob the bank. Guns and rounds of ammunitions were also arrested from the robbers.

The operation which was intelligence-led came as a result of a tipoff alerting police of a planned attack on the bank facility.

Police preliminary investigation indicates that most of those arrested have served sentences at various prisons around the country for various offenses.

At the same time police investigators are probing a June 16, 2017 robbery incident at the Freeport of Monrovia. Police said the probe thus far has established that an unspecified amount of cash was stolen from the port including other valuables. Police said the robbers also hit the Ecobank window at the port damaging the bank CCTV equipment. An attempt to open the vault of the bank failed.