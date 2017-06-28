Liberia: 36 Win CLP Primaries

Thirty-six representative aspirants have won on white ballot on the ticket of the Coalition for Liberia Progress (CLP), one of the newest political parties in the country.

Speaking to journalists at the party's headquarters in Sinkor, the Secretary General of the party Gabriel Saydee said that, after receiving a little over 75 applications, the vetting committee qualified 36 aspirants to contest on the party's ticket for the October 10, 2017 elections.

The chairman of the vetting committee Saydee said that all of those candidates were unopposed in the districts.

According to him, the 11 pending primaries will be conducted beginning today at the party's 5th street headquarters and subsequently lead for the counties to climax the entire process on July 2, 2017.

Chairman Saydee disclosed that the party will not feature a presidential candidate in the coming elections, but rather support competent and renowned Liberians for the representative seats who the electorates will deem necessary to vote into office.

"We will not put out or support a presidential candidate in this election, we are prepared to win representative seats, we will support and campaign for all of our candidates," he said.

The CLP Chief Scribe noted that the party will do due diligence to all partisans who are participating in the primaries.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Coalition for Liberia Progress, Amos N. Tubor Jr. said the vetting process has demonstrated the exclusive confidence confided in them by the leadership of the party.

Tubor, who is also a representative aspirant, considered the vetting process as one of the best since the country gained independence.

He urged all partisans to rally around would be candidates to enable them win majority seats in the House of Parliament as a new party.