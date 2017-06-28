Liberia: Macdella Cooper Booted - Court Declares Uld Convention Null and Void Featured

Photo: Liberian Observer

Macdella Cooper, the first female president aspirant to enter Liberia's 2017 race.

Civil Law Court Judge Boima Konton has declared null and void the April 22, 2017 convention that elected Macdella Cooper Standard Bearer of the Union of Liberian Democrats (ULD).

Jonathan Mason, Standard Bearer of the Party, objected to the outcome of the convention and filed a complaint praying the court to nullify the convention on grounds that it was unconstitutional.

In his ruling, Judge Konto said the court has reason to believe that the convention was illegal because Section 5.1 of the party constitution states that the standard-bearer should preside over executive meetings of the party.

He said it is the ruling of the court that the convention held on April 22, 2017, without the support of the bylaws and constitution of the ULD, is hereby declared null and void and is hereby ordered set aside and the complainant's request for declaratory judgment is hereby granted.

Meanwhile, in his reaction to the ruling, the Secretary General of the Party Prince Varney said the verdict is a victory for the party, cautioning those claiming the leadership of the party to desist.

With the ruling from the court, he said the party would this week convene an extraordinary session to elect a new corps of officers that will steer its affairs for the next six years.

He indicated that the party's executive will also communicate with the National Elections Commission (NEC) the court's verdict and receive packages for the party to conduct the nomination for candidates.

Meanwhile, counsel for the respondents took exception to the ruling and promised to take the matter to the Supreme Court for redress.

It can recalled, the ULD's suspended Chairman Solomon Khan held the party's convention on April 22, 2017 against a court injunction halting said convention. It was the convention that ushered in MacDella Cooper as ULD standard bearer on a white ballot.

During the court hearings, Mr. Khan denied under oath to receiving the court orders halting the convention. However, the court's bailiff who took the witness stand convinced the court that he served Khan the court documents, but that Khan refused to sign same.

With the court ruling going the Khan group, it remains to be seen what last tricks MacDella Cooper would snatch from her hat in her quest to vie for the Liberian presidency in 2017 - a feat she once said she could attain by spending money in Washington to buy her way into the Executive Mansion.