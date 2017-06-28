Liberia: Jones Picks Running Mate

The Standard bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) Dr. Mills Jones has selected Pastor Samuel B. Reeves as his running mates ahead of the October Presidential elections.

This decision was welcomed by the party's stalwart as a right choice as Rev. Reeves is a man of God.

Speaking during the program, the MOVEE standard bearer, Dr. Mill Jones, explained that the party decision to pick a running mate is in keeping with the call for change in the Liberian body-politic, adding, it is also in keeping with their call for new faces, with new ideas.

"I chose him not because he is a preacher, but because he is a Liberian who stands for social justice, peace and development. He has been the voice of the voiceless and has championed the cause of the underprivileged," the MOVEE flag bearer noted.

According to him the ethics of democracy will be difficult to take root in the face of widespread poverty, when many Liberians are hungry and the majority of the people lack faith in the government because they believe that government is the source of their problems.

"The Movement for Economic Empowerment will fight poverty and work to create a social contract between the government and the governed based on trust," he added.

Rev. Reeves in an appreciative mood described his preferment as a wind of change arriving on the shores of Liberia giving hope to the hopeless.

Rev. Reeves said that Liberians should forget about self- interest, political affiliation, party registration, tribal connection, social and economic status, and join the fight in bringing change for the future.

"I am calling on all to join us to do a new thing. Join us to put Liberians first because, our future is bigger, bolder, braver and brighter than any one person, party, political persuasion or platform," Rev. Reeves noted.

Rev Reeves said that the political party of the former Bank Governor is a destination locked in a common destiny that looks beyond social alliances, tribal affiliations, theological jurisdictions, political justifications, among others.

Recently speaking on a local radio via mobile phone, an executive of the party, Dan Saryea, confirmed that the former Central Bank Governor was preparing officially to announce his vice standard bearer on Tuesday June 27, 2017.

According to the executive, the chosen person would come from the grassroots, with impeccable character that is willing to work and improve the wellbeing of Liberians.

Dan Saryea noted that the individual is not a strange person to the Liberian public as he is from a humble background who believes in accountability.

The former Executive Director of Liberia Democratic Institute said that the political leader of the party is knowledgeable of the statutory requirements of a person to become a Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

MOVEE vice standard Pastor Samuel B. Reeves, Jr. is a senior pastor of the historic Providence Baptist Church located in Monrovia, Liberia.