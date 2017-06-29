The president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has vowed to revenge Super Eagles' 2-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in the reverse leg of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifying group E match in South Africa.

Pinnick, who is also the chairman of the AFCON at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), assured that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon after missing out at the last two editions.

Pinnick was speaking at yesterday's unveiling ceremony of a five-year title sponsorship deal for the Federation Cup by an oil and gas company Aiteo.

"I promise you, we will not only qualify for the Afcon but, we will beat South Africa in South Africa," Pinnick said.

Bafana Bafana shocked the highly rated Super Eagles - beating them 2-0 in front of their home fans in Uyo. It was the first time the South Africans beat Nigeria in a competitive match.

Second half goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tao gave Coach Staurt Baxter a perfect start on his return as the new coach of Bafana Bafana.

The second leg of the tie will be played 12th October 2018. Before then, the Coach Gernot Rohr's side will have Libya and Seychelles to contend with in the group.