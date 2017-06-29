Uganda: Phillip Omondi Stadium to Host Chan As Stadium Crisis Bites

Kampala — Uganda Cranes will host their 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying second leg tie against South Sudan next month at KCCA's Philip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

With Nakivubo demolished for redevelopment and St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende undergoing off-season renovation, Lugogo is a welcome sanctuary for the qualifier involving only local-based players. Namboole was not an option, according to Fufa chief executive officer Edgar Watson.

"Caf only recognizes three stadiums in Uganda - Kitende, Lugogo and Namboole. We are told Kitende is undergoing renovation while the magnitude of the game doesn't warrant it to be played at Namboole (42000 capacity seater)," Watson told the media yesterday.

Even though the Chan tourney, that allows only local based players, is considered a lesser tourney, the match between cross boarder neighbours Uganda and Sudan is expected to attract more than the 5600 fans mandated by Caf at Lugogo.

The winner between Uganda and South Sudan will face either Tanzania or Rwanda for a slot in the finals to be held in Kenya.

Uganda Cranes Head coach Milutin Sredojevic will release his Squad for the match today to start training ahead of the Regional tour of Western in Kabale and the match against South Sudan.

2018 CHAN 2018 QUALIFIERS

FIRST LEG - JULY 15

South Sudan vs Uganda, Juba Stadium

SECOND LEG - JULY 22

Uganda vs South Sudan, Lugogo