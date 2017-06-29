Uganda: Kyadondo By-Election - Transparency Is Crucial

editorial

Today, Kyadondo East Constituency voters go to the polls to exercising their right to vote yet again for their representative in Parliament. This is because nine months later, the election that saw the Forum for Democratic Change candidate, Mr Apollo Katinti declared the winner by the country's Electoral Commission ended up being nullified by the High Court due to gross electoral irregularities on the part of the EC.

As a result a lot is now at stake. The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has massively invested in this by-election with the hope of upsetting the odds this time round. The constituency has always voted in favour of the Opposition since the return of multi-party political system in 2005.

As for the Opposition, they are unrelenting for they believe they are entitled to the Kyadondo East parliamentary seat.

Enters Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. The renown artistes is not just a crowd puller, but has also since shown a resolve to go the full length despite being referred to as a spoiler of sort by sections of political pundits.

You may recall that for some time now, President Museveni has been on a mission to win the hearts and minds of people of Kampala and its suburbs whose inhabitants are largely pro-opposition.

Unlike other by-election that has taken place, especially in the countryside where President Museveni seem to have popular support, the Kyadondo East by-election is more of a litmus test for the President's performance in Metropolitan Kampala.

It is, therefore, crucial that those who are superintending the State machinery should resist the temptation that could see them jeopardise the credibility of the by-election. The consequences of any manipulation in this by-election will be immense and far-reaching.

To some, this may be just a by-election, not minding that the manner in which we conduct it and consequently emerge from it, will have effects on the economy, investors as well as the nascent, but important tourism industry.

The binoculars are out and everybody who matters is watching how this by-election unfolds.

But whichever way the results go, our appeal is that peace should be maintained. This, therefore, calls for maximum transparency. However, where tension arises, we urge voices of reason to prevail and calm the situation.

Just as has happened before, any candidate who is dissatisfied with election outcome should feel free to go to court for redress. This is the best civilised path to take. Good luck to all and may the best candidate win.