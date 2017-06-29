Uganda: How to Sell Your Property Faster

Photo: Daily Monitor

Bob Bwayo, a real estate agent for almost two decades, says the biggest reason for wanting to sell property and sell it fast is in cases of financial emergency.

"There are so many reasons people sell their property from getting better ones, to structural problems. However, when someone puts you on pressure, it is always a financial emergency," Bwayo explains.

There are different things one can do if they want their house sold as fast as possible.

Set the right price

The most important is setting the right price. Kassim Nkiro of Boston Real Estate agents has had to give up selling property because of the client's refusal to price their land accurately.

"A certain princess wanted to sell her property and she had an unrealistic amount in her mind. Regardless of my explanations, she has refused to change the price. It has been five years now and the property still remains on the market," he narrates.

Nkiro says the longer the home stays on the market, the more difficult it will be to sell because people assume that it hasn't sold because something is wrong with it.

Make house look good

Another way to sell a house fast is to make it look good. Nothing is more important than a first impression.

So, consider what a potential home buyer may think as he or she drives up to your property for the very first time. Give it some fresh paint, fix broken windows, glasses and clean the compound.

A house that is in pristine condition is more attractive to buyers. It's also easy to show off all its potential.

Make it look unique

In order to attract attention and to make your home more memorable, consider custom designs or additions such as landscaping, high-grade windows or a new roof.

This can help improve the home's aesthetics, while potentially adding value to the home. Any improvements should be practical. Use colours and designs that will appeal to the widest audience. The colours should complement the home and its amenities, such as building a deck or patio adjacent to an outdoor swimming pool.

Vacate the home

Apart from the invasion of privacy by would-be buyers, you need to leave so that the buyer can visualise themselves living in that home.

"People who make such quick decisions are also looking for something they can occupy immediately, and would be discouraged by the presence of another family in the home," Simon Kabala, another real estate agent explains.

Hire a professional agent

There are a number of fake property agents that finding a genuine one is difficult. A professional broker knows the market like the back of their hand so he will be able to guide you through the whole experience.

Ask for referrals of trusted agents or go to established companies. The agent you use will determine how fast and how much your property will sell for. When you are choosing an estate agent to sell your house, find out as much as you can about their experience, skills and fees.

Advertise

Make sure your home is listed on major property platforms. Have a 'For sale' board outside your property.

Also, remember that word of mouth can be very powerful. Tell your friends, family and neighbours that your home is up for sale.

Sweeten the deal

Another way to make the home and deal more attractive to buyers is to offer things or terms that might sweeten the buy.

For example, sellers that offer the buyer a couple of thousand dollars credit toward closing costs, or offer to pay closing costs entirely will in some cases receive more attention from house hunters looking at similar homes.

In a down market, buyers are looking for a deal, so do your best to make them feel they are getting one.

Pricing your home

Price should be determined by actual factors not a random figure that pops in your head or how much you need to sort your financial issues.

Bob Bwayo, a real estate agent, advises coming up with a figure that is not so rounded because psychologically Shs1,900 feels like such a bargain compared to Shs2,000 even if the difference is just Shs100.

Compare the approximate value of the property with similar properties sold in your neighbourhood. Most buyers tell their agent they want a three-bedroom home in a certain neighbourhood under a certain amount. Their real estate agent may then set up an automated buyer search in their local database for properties basing on the conditions given.

Sellers have high expectations about their property's appeal and they want to ask a hefty price for it, even if their agent doesn't believe they will get it. Or perhaps another agent they talked to planted a high price tag in their mind. So while you set your price you must have a contingency plan for when you fail to get the desired price.

Tips on smell, light

- Bad smells are the single biggest turn off for prospective buyers. Don't just cover them up, fix the source of the smell. Clear drains, wash bins, open windows, air the kitchen from old cooking smells, get rid of furniture that is embedded with cigarette smoke, and wash any grimy bed sheets.

- Consider redecorating your kitchen cabinets. This is much cheaper than installing new ones.

- Ensure you have lamps on in any dark corners.