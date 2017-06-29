Uganda Biggest Climbers in World Rugby Rankings

Kampala — Uganda has moved five places up the World Rugby rankings from 45th to 40th according to the latest grading released by World Rugby, the international governing body of the sport, on Monday.

The rankings also make Uganda the biggest movers on the list alongside Portugal, Italy, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Uganda's Saturday display in the 33 all stalemate against Kenya, who fell from 25th to 26th, had tremendous improvement written all over it and Cranes coach John Duncan wants the curve to keep heading up.

"I have seen overall improvement from the time I first worked with the team," said the South African Tactician who first arrived in 2015 prior to Uganda's promotion to the Gold Cup.

"There is still a lot we can get better at and the hard work should not stop," he told Daily Monitor after the draw against Kenya in the first Gold Cup tie.

Senegal Update

Uganda are currently in Senegal where they play the West Africans on Saturday in their second Gold Cup game after coming through the Kenya encounter unscathed despite a number of players needing medical attention during and after the game.

Alex Mubiru, Asuman Mugerwa, Ivan Magomu and Marvin Odong all stayed down at some stage with the latter seen with a heavily strapped left leg and on crutches but Cranes coach Robert Seguya has termed them as 'minor manageable injuries.'

"The preparations are going on well although we just have one or two minor injuries which are manageable, "he told this paper after a session yesterday.

Zimbabwe lead the Gold Cup with 5 points with Kenya and Uganda tied in second with 2 points apiece. Tunisia and Namibia both open their accounts when the face off in Tunis on Saturday.

GOLD CUP TEAM RANKINGS

Namibia 21

Kenya 26

Zimbabwe 35

Uganda 40

Senegal 45

Tunisia 49