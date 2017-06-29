Uganda: Kinyara Bows to Farmers Pressure, Increases Sugarcane Price

Masindi — Kinyara Sugar Factory has bowed to pressure from farmers and increased the sugarcane price by Shs27,500 per tonne of cane supplied to the factory this financial year.

The new price was announced on Monday after lengthy negotiations between Kinyara Sugar Limited managers and the board of Masindi Sugarcane Growers.

"The Management of Kinyara Sugar Limited (KSL) and the Board of Directors of Masindi Sugarcane Growers Association Limited (MSGAL) have today the 26th of June 2017 agreed to an additional sum of UGX 27,500 as top up, payable to all farmers contracted to Kinyara Sugar Limited, for every tonne of sugarcane supplied to Kinyara Sugar Limited during the financial year 2016/17 (July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017)," a statement by the factory read in part.

"The Management of KSL and the Board of Directors of MSGAL also wish to notify sugarcane farmers that negotiations for cane price for financial year 2017/2018 has commenced," the statement further read.

The increment means farmers that supplied cane to the factory within the stated period will receive the money on their respective bank accounts.

The price revision comes after farmers raised concerns about the low cane price by Kinyara Sugar Limited, which saw many of the factory's contracted farmers opt to sell their cane to buyers from Eastern Uganda.

In April, security attempted to block sugarcane buyers from outside Masindi in vain after the businessmen secured a court injunction restraining police and other security agencies from impounding their sugarcane trucks.

Sugarcane dealers from Eastern Uganda have since been freely buying sugarcane from farmers contracted by Kinyara.

The farmers argue that buyers from Eastern Uganda offer a much higher price of Shs175,000 per tonne, while Kinyara buys a tonne at Shs100,800.

With the additional sum, the current price is Shs128,300 per tonne of sugarcane supplied.

They farmers had, however, wanted the factory to increase the price to atleast Shs160, 000 per tonne.

Mixed reactions

On the new price, Mr Stephen Asiimwe, a farmer from Bwijanga Sub-county, said: "The price increment is far too little, there are also factors like sugarcane spillage, overgrown cane and issues at the weigh bridge that the factory needs to address."

However, Mr Robert Atugonza, the chairperson MSGAL, welcomed the price revision, although it is less than what the farmers wanted.

Early last years, the factory board approved a plan to increase sugar production from 4,000 to 11,500 tonnes per day.