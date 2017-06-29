Tanzania: Serengeti - Singita Boosts Monitoring Project With Vehicle

Serengeti — Singita Grumeti has donated a vehicle and dedicated it to Serengeti Ecological Monitoring Project, which aims to ensure that there is sustainable conservation of Serengeti National Park (SENAPA).

The ambitious project focuses on climate, animal health, invasive species and endangered wild animals like the black rhinos. It is being implemented by Wake Forest University of USA, University of Glasgow (Scotland) and Nelson Mandela University.

Professor Michael Anderson from Wake Forest University and Dr Grant Hopcraft from Glasgow University are both co-principal investigators who are leading the ecological monitoring project.

Prof Anderson received the vehicle during a brief handing over ceremony held on Monday at the Serengeti Wildlife Research Centre (SWRC) Offices. Located inside SENAPA, SWRC is one of the centres of Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI).

Prof Anderson welcomed the donation, describing the vehicle as imperative resources in enabling the programme achieve its objectives. "This is the first time a vehicle is being donated to the Serengeti Ecological Monitoring Project.

This vehicle will serve as a key resource allowing our team to conduct critical research," Prof Anderson told the 'Daily News' shortly after the handing over ceremony.

Under the project which is funded by Singita Grumeti, he said long term data would be collected and it is hoped that these would be helpful in sustainability of the great Serengeti ecosystem.

"Relevant authorities like the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) will be making management decisions based on the data," Prof Anderson explained.

The vehicle, a Toyota land cruiser was handed over by the Singita Grumeti Fund Assistant Relationship Mr David Mwakipesile. "We are indeed happy to donate this vehicle to your research programme and we appreciate your commendable work in conservation," Mr Mwakipesile said.

Speaking on the same occasion, the Director of Serengeti Wildlife Research Centre Dr Robert Fyumagwa said Singita Grumeti is one of the key partners supporting conservation issues in the area.

Dr Fyumagwa said the donation of the vehicle is of paramount importance as far as conservation of the Serengeti ecosystem is concerned.

"Singita Grumeti has been supporting conservation of the Serengeti eco-system since 2003, and this has been a huge support for the successful implementation of the ecological monitoring project," he said.