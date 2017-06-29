Tanzania: 100 People Charged Over Poaching Since 2014

Dar es Salaam — The government has taken 100 people to court and fined them a total of Sh1.1 billion for poaching between 2014 and 2017.

This was said on Wednesday by the government's chief prosecutor Mr Biswalo Mganga during the launch of a new guideline for investigators and prosecutors on cases related to forestry and wildlife.

He said that out of the number, 80 were jailed for 20 and 30 year terms.

Meanwhile Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu has directed investigators and prosecutors to avoid corruption and uphold the values of their profession.

She said the guideline would leverage on improvement of investigations and handling of prosecution. "For this guideline to yield positive results, national interests should be given due consideration," the Vice President said.

"I am optimistic that with the guideline, we will end crimes that have been causing loss to the government, including loss of national resources and revenue that could have used for improvement of social services."

Although tourism is a good source of revenue, the VP said that there is a drop in the number of wild animals, elephants in particular, which is among major tourist attractions.