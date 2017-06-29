Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has denied government was a reckless spender, saying spending money on a "large bureaucracy" was "constitutional".

He was responding to backbenchers during Wednesday's question time in Parliament where he blamed private businesses for authoring the current economic crisis through transacting outside the country's formal banking systems.

Chinamasa had just revealed to MPs that the country last year paid $107.9 million in terms of IMF loan repayments and was still to pay the World Bank and the African Development Bank their dues.

However, Binga North MP, Prince Dubeko Sibanda was quick to challenge the minister if he knew government's financial indiscipline was unnecessarily inflating the country's foreign debt while straining its relations with multi-lateral lenders.

Sibanda cited government's propensity to borrow for consumption purposes and an uncontrolled foreign travel budget among top government officials.

The MDC-T legislator said funds government was borrowing for some infrastructural developments were being allowed to shoot beyond initial budgets while the state was also abusing Treasury Bills.

But Chinamasa pleaded his innocence, insisting much of government's expenditure was above board.

"The Honourable Member is not correct to say that there is fiscal indiscipline," he said.

He added, "The challenge we have is to contain expenditure and a lot of that expenditure sometimes is necessary but of course, we said we have to live within our means."

"Some of it is constitutional and we inherited it through our Constitution.

"We inherited a very large bureaucracy, a very large Parliament, lots of Commissions and provincial entities.

"All these need to be funded and it is a constitutional obligation.

"When I now seek to fund them, it is called fiscal indiscipline. It is not so. I am merely meeting the constitutional obligation that I have; to meet Government expenditure and programmes."

Chinamasa further denied government was borrowing for consumption purposes.

"Yes, I do borrow to pay wages but I have tried to balance what goes to consumption and what goes to physical infrastructure," he said.

"... Our problem is fiscal deficit because of huge Government bureaucracy over which we have very little control."

He said government was in fact making some spirited attempts to tame government's giant wage bill.

The minister was adamant criticism directed at his ministry concerning government's uncontrolled expenditure was unfair.

"Member needs to be fair on us," Chinamasa said, adding that any acts of indiscipline were found among private players who were reluctant to take their sales to the banks.

"The indiscipline I know basically is that there are some businesses that are operating without opening bank accounts.

"There are also businesses that are transacting business without banking their cash but if you are talking about fiscal indiscipline, please spell it out and I will respond."

Chinamasa's comments are in sharp contrast with those of his predecessor Tendai Biti who, during his time, blamed the crisis on government's uncontrolled expenditure on luxuries.