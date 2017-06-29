The participation of the country's top female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda at last month's British Master Kids Championships in England where she won a bronze medal has opened up new horizons for her as she has now been invited to take part in the 2017 Thor Winter Olympics in Florida, United States, in November.

The Thor Winter Olympics are part of the Unlimited Sports MX which is the premier promoter of motocross and off-road race events in Florida.

The events draw top riders and families throughout the United States and the remaining 2017 events include the LL SE Youth Regional, Monster Energy MXGP of USA, Florida Gold Cup series which begins in September and the Thor Winter Olympics (Mini Os) in November.

And the poster-girl of Zimbabwean motocross, Muzinda (12), is set to break new ground when she becomes the first rider from this part of the world to compete in the tough Thor Winter Olympics which will run from November 20-25 in Florida. This was revealed yesterday when Muzinda took time to present the trophy that she won at last month's British Master Kids Championships in the UK to one of her major local sponsors -- CBZ Holdings -- in Harare. Muzinda finished third overall in the 85cc B Class (small wheel) at the British Master Kids Championships where she was the only competitor from Africa.

CBZ Holdings had chipped in with a $10 000 sponsorship package for her trip to the UK. And CBZ Holdings group executive marketing and corporate affairs manager, Laura Gwatiringa, yesterday said they were happy with the progress the athlete is making.

"We are happy as CBZ Holdings to see this progress from Tanya and we hope she will continue to do well. She is leading the way in a male-dominated sport and I applauded her for that.

"We feel proud for her achievements after our sponsorship and she did us proud. As a girl, she did well whilst competing with boys and I believe she will continue to work hard.

"It is good to nurture young talent and it shows that you can achieve anything (in life) as long as you have a passion of what you are doing," said Gwatiringa.

Muzinda's father and trainer, Tawanda "Polycup" Muzinda, said he was happy that they came up with something to show for their UK trip. Mobile network providers NetOne also gave Tanya a helping hand during her two-week tour of the UK last month.