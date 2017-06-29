29 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe, 93, Jets Off to Botswana for Burial of Masire, 91

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is in Gaborone, Botswana for the burial of former president Sir Ketumile Masire on Thursday, reports say.

According to Voice of America, Mugabe, 93, arrived on Wednesday evening. He was accompanied by nine cabinet ministers and other Zimbabweans.

The nonagenarian will join several regional leaders, including former president Thabo Mbeki and Lesotho's King Letsie III.

The Zimbabwean leder and Masire shared a special bond and Mugabe frequently visited his Botswana counterpart between 1980 to 1998, the report said.

Masire died in hospital last week at the age of 91.

Masire was the president of Botswana from 1980 to 1998.

He led various diplomatic initiatives in Africa, including chairing a panel that investigated the 1994 Rwanda genocide, and co-ordinating the Inter-Congolese National Dialogue.

A New Zimbabwe.com report said that Mugabe had not yet offered any public condolence message to Botswana since the death of Masire.

News24

Zimbabwe

Masvingo Braces for Mugabe Rally

Preparations for the third leg of the nationwide Presidential Youth Interface Rallies were completed here yesterday,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.