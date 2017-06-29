Malawi: National Registration Bureau Workers Give Ultimatum On Pay Rise

National Registration Bureau temporary workers have given the bureau up to seven days to increase their monthly allowances or else they will down tools.

One of the supervisors in the ongoing registration for the national identity cards, Chipiliro Ndala said the K150000 for supervisors and K120000 for others monthly allowance was just insufficient to cater for accomodation, food and other expenses. "We want them to respond to our concerns. In some instances, we sleep in class rooms without windows with all the equipment. In some cases, we sleep in places without toilets," said Ndala.

He said the petition has gone to parliament, donors and Pricewater Coopers, among others.

National Registration Bureau spokesperson Norman Fulatira said his organisation already engaged the workers in negotiation soon after rumours started spreading that the workers intended to strike.

"As government, we are concerned with the grievances, this is why we initiated talks on the matter," he said.

He confirmed there is a high rate of resignations, the latest being 17 workers who resigned recently.

At least 1.1 million have been registered for the national identity cards.

The registration exercise has faced several challenges which include break down of registration machines.